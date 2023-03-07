U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,204,000. Sun Country Airlines comprises approximately 2.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 5.33% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 506,993 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 25.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 173,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $103,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at $387,494,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $103,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at $387,494,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $39,545.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,084,185 shares of company stock worth $120,213,132. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 5.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of SNCY stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 130,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.47. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $29.98.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Country Airlines



Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

