Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Par Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Par Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,381,660 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 9.8% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Par Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Uber Technologies worth $265,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. 4,715,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,894,828. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Recommended Stories

