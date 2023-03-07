UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,555,634 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $751,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.48. 1,830,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,353,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.30. The company has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

