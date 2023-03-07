UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,102,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.66% of Prologis worth $620,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Prologis by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.05. 581,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Stories

