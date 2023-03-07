UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.34 Billion Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Mastercard worth $1,343,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 192.6% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 19,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 154,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,878,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 73,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MA traded down $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $362.70. The company had a trading volume of 583,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.45 and its 200-day moving average is $339.64. The stock has a market cap of $345.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

