UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.56 Billion Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,770,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 890,996 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Visa worth $1,558,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after buying an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 34.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Price Performance

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $20,759,745. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $224.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,258. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $423.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.