UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $948.28 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257,334 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $948,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $6.62 on Tuesday, reaching $551.90. The company had a trading volume of 252,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,887. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $566.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.