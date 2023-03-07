UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Oracle worth $520,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

