UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Oracle worth $520,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Price Performance
Oracle stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
