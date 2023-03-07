UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 104,830 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $572,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.43. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.