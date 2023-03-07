UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 337,449 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Lowe’s Companies worth $692,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,275. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.