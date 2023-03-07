UBS Group Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $57.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.