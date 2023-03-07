UFO Gaming (UFO) Price Down 13.7% This Week

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

