UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading Up 5.4%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.58 and last traded at $113.87. Approximately 54,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 82,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.03.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $856.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.18.
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
