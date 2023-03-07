UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading Up 5.4%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.58 and last traded at $113.87. Approximately 54,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 82,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.03.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $856.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

