Ulysses Management LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,822,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 319,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 549,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79,055.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 490,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 490,142 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

