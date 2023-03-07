Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 106,648 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock accounts for 2.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.39% of NortonLifeLock worth $45,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 101,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,668,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,843,000 after buying an additional 1,250,656 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 188.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,362,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 247,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 3,668,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

