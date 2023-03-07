Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 1,392 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.90. 465,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,761. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average is $123.76.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,962 shares of company stock worth $12,424,639 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

