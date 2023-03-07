Unigestion Holding SA Buys 11,253 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.91. 529,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,755. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.75. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

