Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,133,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,067,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

