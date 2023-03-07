Unigestion Holding SA Has $13.93 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.95. 1,043,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.36. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

