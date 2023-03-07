Unigestion Holding SA Has $16.91 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,775 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $346.00. 687,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,792. The company has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.29 and a 200 day moving average of $337.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

