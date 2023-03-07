Unigestion Holding SA Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

V traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.28. 1,444,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.58. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,745. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.