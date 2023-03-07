Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.99 on Tuesday, reaching $487.07. 1,205,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $216.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

