Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 1.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $29,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.16. 175,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

