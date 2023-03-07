Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 247,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 263,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 95,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PEP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.41. 991,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,534. The firm has a market cap of $237.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

