Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 207,411 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,411 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

