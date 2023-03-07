Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 42,380 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.21% of A. O. Smith worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 23.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 60,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in A. O. Smith by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.77. 121,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.