Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,956,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,871,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,843,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,057,000 after purchasing an additional 369,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 692.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Citigroup started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. 221,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

