Unigestion Holding SA Sells 14,272 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,272 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Target were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Target by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.22. 726,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,585. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

