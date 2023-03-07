Unigestion Holding SA Sells 14,272 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,272 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Target were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.22. 726,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

