Unigestion Holding SA Sells 2,832 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.62. The company had a trading volume of 323,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.58.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.