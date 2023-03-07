Unigestion Holding SA Sells 3,649 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $18,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.60. 358,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.34. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

