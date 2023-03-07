Unigestion Holding SA Sells 6,209 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,160. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,739. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.