Unio Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Unio Capital LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 4.4% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 116,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 33,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

