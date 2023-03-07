Unio Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Unio Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up 7.9% of Unio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.50. The stock had a trading volume of 376,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,843. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.58. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

