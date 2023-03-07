Unio Capital LLC Sells 9,930 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Unio Capital LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.7% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

V traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.58. The company has a market cap of $424.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $20,759,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

