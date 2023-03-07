Unio Capital LLC Takes $205,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Unio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.9% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 21.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 363,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,508,000 after purchasing an additional 64,585 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in MSCI by 10.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 34,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 1.1 %

MSCI stock traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $536.86. The company had a trading volume of 116,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,743. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $517.27 and its 200-day moving average is $481.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.