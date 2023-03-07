Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.84% of Union Pacific worth $10,588,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.70. 885,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average of $209.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

