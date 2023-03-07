Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the period. PFSweb makes up approximately 4.6% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in PFSweb by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 771,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 284,656 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in PFSweb by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 873,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 268,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PFSweb by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 111,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PFSweb by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 109,727 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $10,360,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,633,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,588,478.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,089. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

