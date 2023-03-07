Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $3.84 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000. Expedia Group accounts for 3.7% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Expedia Group by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.13. 887,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $203.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.66. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

