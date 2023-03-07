Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for approximately 1.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 546.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. 140,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

