Unionview LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Unionview LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 423.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,504,000 after buying an additional 1,449,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

PEP stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.44. 1,018,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,534. The company has a market capitalization of $237.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

