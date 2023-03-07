Unionview LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Unionview LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.47. 860,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,805. The company has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.57.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.