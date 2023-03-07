Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 10,412 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 2.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Welltower worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.09. 1,760,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,959. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 234.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

