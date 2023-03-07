Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 79,770 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Ventas worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. 300,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.