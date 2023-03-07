Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 932 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,234,720 shares of company stock valued at $318,464,443. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $90.48. 937,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.