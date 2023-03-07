Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,556 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.71. The stock had a trading volume of 856,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,917. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $150.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

