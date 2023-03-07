Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.43% of ePlus worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,025,000 after buying an additional 73,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ePlus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ePlus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ePlus by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.27. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $62.82.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

