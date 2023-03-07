Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $627.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,311. The company has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.