Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,497 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.78% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIOX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEMKT:BIOX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 88,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIOX shares. TheStreet downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

