Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises about 1.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 24.8% during the third quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 10,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.85. The company had a trading volume of 276,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.06. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 67.46%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

